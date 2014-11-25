Affirmation holds annual conference virtually
Nathan Kitchen, president of Affirmation, announced that for the first time, the group will hold its entire international conference online. While necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kitchen said this year’s conference allows for greater participation…
- Features
Utah-raised trans man competes in ‘The Titan Games’
In a 2006 article, the Deseret Morning News declared a 6’2”, 170 pound, Mountain View High School Orem senior as “Ms. Basketball” for the year, after being the first Utah player to be named a…
Salt Lake Goodtime Bowling League signups Aug. 30
The Salt Lake Goodtime Bowling League will be signing up bowlers for…
A virtual walk against AIDS
The Salt Lake AIDS Walk goes virtual this year, continuing the aim of reducing…
Five Husbands sanitizer will raise funds for UPC
The folks at Ogden’s Own Distillery have made official Pride ‘Five Husbands’…
QUAC to host annual IGLA 2021 aquatics tournament
In May of 2021, Queer Utah Aquatic Club will host the annual…
- Creep of the Week
James Dobson
In the eyes of James Dobson and other leaders in the far-right corners of Christianity, Donald Trump can do no…
- Positive Thoughts
Partnership Science
HIV advocates discuss how lessons from pandemic vaccine development can help fight COVID-19 By Oriol R. Gutierrez Jr. Mark Feinberg…
- Creep of the Week
Nick Moutos
The Attorney General’s office in Texas is not exactly known for being a friendly place for LGBTQ people. Texas Attorney…
- Creep of the Week
Donald Trump (Again)
Greetings and F.U. to Trump and his enabling Republicans who pretended COVID-19 was a Democratic hoax and STILL have no…
- Interviews
Screen icon Sharon Stone on how ‘Basic Instinct’ influenced her LGBTQ activism
You Can Count on Sharon Stone Screen icon on how Basic Instinct influenced her LGBTQ activism, acting with Ellen and…
- Deep Inside Hollywood
Docuseries ‘Equal’ to explore queer history from trans and POC perspective
Monsoon season for Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding Whether you know him as the very good-looking romantic lead in…
- Interviews
Musician Rod Thomas and his new album A Bright Light in the Dark
A Bright Light in the Dark Out musician Rod Thomas centers LGBTQ culture with his disco-laden third album By Chris…
- Events
Drive-in drag show coming to Salt Lake
The world’s first all-live singing drive-in drag show revs up for three Salt Lake City shows to benefit local LGBTQ+…
- Coronavirus / COVID-19
Five things to know about smell and taste loss with COVID-19
While fever, cough, and shortness of breath have characterized the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its list of common symptoms in late April to include a…Read More »
- Local
Utah Pride announces Pride 2.0 in October — Dragging Main
While the Utah Pride Festival wasn’t able to happen this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic, festival leaders announced the…Read More »
- World
Black Lives Matter will be centered in Global Pride event
Global Pride leaders say they will amplify Black voices, acknowledging the international response to the death of George Floyd and…Read More »
- Utah Pride 2020
Small group braves a downpour for their own Utah Pride Parade
Over a dozen people and several canines left the corner of Second South and Second West in Salt Lake City…Read More »
- Local
Park City, Heber City banners celebrate June Pride Month
Two Wasatch Back cities are celebrating June as Pride Month by displaying banners on their Main Streets. The Park City…Read More »
- Local
Utah Pride Spectacular silent auction is open
The Utah Pride Spectacular, usually a swank dinner with a program that attracts over a thousand donors, will be an…Read More »
National and World News
- National
LGBT rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
U.S. Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who joined all major decisions for LGBTQ rights on the bench and was known as the “Notorious RBG” in progressive circles, has died at age 87. “Associate Justice Ruth…Read More »
